Advertisement

Children as young as 8 should be screened for anxiety, task force says

A student walks down a hallway between classes at a high school in Kansas City, Kan., on the...
A student walks down a hallway between classes at a high school in Kansas City, Kan., on the first day of in-person learning March 30, 2021.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:49 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mental health in children and adolescents has only worsened during the pandemic, experts say.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is set to recommend that children ages 8 and older should be screened for anxiety.

The task force is made up of an independent panel of experts who makes recommendations on screenings and preventative medicine.

The decision to recommend early screenings in children for anxiety was based on a review of studies that evaluated screening tests in adolescents and the benefits of early treatment.

The task force found with moderate certainty that screening for anxiety in children older than 8 would lead to improving outcomes.

The draft report was released on the task force’s website on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion at the gas plant in Haven on Thursday forced evacuations while crews responded.
Crews monitoring scene of natural gas explosion that injured 2 near Haven
A photo of Randi Mahomes with her son, star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Randi was...
Patrick Mahomes’ mother tries to take cover from tornado at fast food restaurant
The student stabbed at a Kansas City middle school has died.
Student stabbed at Kansas City middle school dies
Suspect in Papa Murphy's robbery.
‘Pizza Pirate’ robs Wichita shop of dinner, dessert and cash
Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on Tuesday.
Police identify student killed in Kansas City middle school stabbing as 14-year-old boy

Latest News

Snak King has voluntarily recalled select packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn due...
FDA: Recall issued for popcorn snack sold in 18 states over allergen concerns
For the next several weeks Eyewitness News is talking with some of the top oncologists in...
1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer, 95 percent now survive it
Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Police warn community members of ongoing whipped cream attacks
FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks...
AP sources: Trump aide Stephen Miller speaks to 1/6 panel
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019 photo, Ed Buck appears in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
LA political donor gets 30 years in prison for overdose deaths