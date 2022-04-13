Advertisement

Lightning blamed for fire burning in Ottawa County, at least 1 home threatened

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lightning is to blame for a grass fire burning south of Ada in Ottawa County. Ottawa County Emergency Manager Marie Ballou said the fire started about 8 p.m. and threatened one or two homes, but as of late Tuesday night, the fire had not spread to any.

In the effort to keep the fire from threatening more properties, Ballou said fire districts in Ottawa County have assistance from crews from Lincoln, Saline and Mitchell counties, as well as a task force based in Johnson County that assisted in Saline County last week. The terrain, which includes a lot of cedar trees, is adding to the challenge for crews fighting to contain the blaze.

