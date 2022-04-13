Advertisement

‘Pizza Pirate’ robs Wichita shop of dinner, dessert and cash

Suspect in Papa Murphy's robbery.
Suspect in Papa Murphy's robbery.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to catch a criminal it’s calling the “Pizza Pirate.”

Police say posted photos of the suspect accused of robbing a Papa Murphy’s store in northwest Wichita last month.

The robbery happened around 9 p.m. on March 29 at the Papa Murphy’s in the 2100 block of N. Maize. Armed with a handgun, the suspect stole a pizza, a cinnamon pie and some money.

If you can identify the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-111 or download the free P3 app to submit an anonymous tip. You could be eligible for a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion at the gas plant in Haven on Thursday forced evacuations while crews responded.
Crews monitoring scene of natural gas explosion that injured 2 near Haven
A photo of Randi Mahomes with her son, star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Randi was...
Patrick Mahomes’ mother tries to take cover from tornado at fast food restaurant
The student stabbed at a Kansas City middle school has died.
Student stabbed at Kansas City middle school dies
Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on Tuesday.
Police identify student killed in Kansas City middle school stabbing as 14-year-old boy

Latest News

For the next several weeks Eyewitness News is talking with some of the top oncologists in...
1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer, 95 percent now survive it
Barry Fritz
Former McPherson County teacher arrested for child sex crimes
The Democratic Party said the text messages recruiting candidates for local office are...
Kansas Democrats using text messages to recruit candidates for local offices
KDP election texts
KDP reaching out to potential candidates via text
Jenny Wood
Woman sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for deadly crash