‘Pizza Pirate’ robs Wichita shop of dinner, dessert and cash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to catch a criminal it’s calling the “Pizza Pirate.”

Police say posted photos of the suspect accused of robbing a Papa Murphy’s store in northwest Wichita last month.

The robbery happened around 9 p.m. on March 29 at the Papa Murphy’s in the 2100 block of N. Maize. Armed with a handgun, the suspect stole a pizza, a cinnamon pie and some money.

If you can identify the suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-111 or download the free P3 app to submit an anonymous tip. You could be eligible for a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

