Advertisement

Police identify student killed in Kansas City middle school stabbing as 14-year-old boy

Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on Tuesday.
Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on Tuesday.(KCTV5 staff)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement has identified the child killed Tuesday in a middle school stabbing.

The Kansas City Police Department said that 14-year-old Manuel J. Guzman died from his injuries after he was stabbed at Northeast Middle School.

Officers stated that the student suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. His case will be handled through juvenile court in Jackson County.

Kansas City has experienced four homicides in a 24-hour span, prompting Mayor Quinton Lucas to make a plea on social media for more youth mental health services, as well as cracking down on illegally trafficked firearms.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion at the gas plant in Haven on Thursday forced evacuations while crews responded.
Crews monitoring scene of natural gas explosion that injured 2 near Haven
A photo of Randi Mahomes with her son, star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Randi was...
Patrick Mahomes’ mother tries to take cover from tornado at fast food restaurant
The student stabbed at a Kansas City middle school has died.
Student stabbed at Kansas City middle school dies
Suspect in Papa Murphy's robbery.
‘Pizza Pirate’ robs Wichita shop of dinner, dessert and cash

Latest News

Snak King has voluntarily recalled select packages of O Organics Sea Salt Organic Popcorn due...
FDA: Recall issued for popcorn snack sold in 18 states over allergen concerns
For the next several weeks Eyewitness News is talking with some of the top oncologists in...
1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer, 95 percent now survive it
Police in South Carolina said several people have been targeted by an attacker with a plate of...
Police warn community members of ongoing whipped cream attacks
FILE - White House senior adviser Stephen Miller listens as President Donald Trump speaks...
AP sources: Trump aide Stephen Miller speaks to 1/6 panel
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2019 photo, Ed Buck appears in Los Angeles Superior Court in Los...
LA political donor gets 30 years in prison for overdose deaths