Advertisement

Police: No charges for man who killed teen in self-defense during fight

Las Vegas police say a man walking his dog early Monday morning shot and killed a teen in self-defense. (Source: KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Las Vegas police are investigating a fight between a teen and a man that led to a deadly shooting earlier this week.

FOX5 reports officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in a neighborhood in the west part of town early Monday morning.

A police department spokesperson said a man was walking in the area when he encountered the teen. The two then got into a dispute, and the 16-year-old pointed a gun and threatened the man.

According to police, the man was lawfully armed and shot the teen out of self-defense.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office later identified the teen as Christian Murphy, of Las Vegas.

Police said no criminal charges were filed against the man involved in the incident and he was not arrested. The case will be submitted to the Clark County District Attorney’s office for review.

The original altercation is part of an ongoing investigation, according to police.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child dies 2 months after adoption
Severe weather outlook.
A plethora of weather problems today
Police are investigating after several students reported seeing other students taken what...
Newton High School locked down after report of possible person with gun
The Central Plains school board voted to close the Wilson Junior/Senior High School and move...
Parents upset after board votes to close Wilson Jr./Sr. High School
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried dies following long illness

Latest News

Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
Destructive wildfires rage in New Mexico, Colorado
A protest blockade by truckers is creating a huge problem at the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas.
Chaos at US-Mexico border as trucks set up blockade
New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank R. James,...
Police search for motive in Brooklyn subway suspect’s videos
Truckers block the entrance into the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in Ciudad Juarez going into New...
Texas keeping most truck inspections despite border gridlock
A shortage of baby formula has some parents scrambling to find what their babies need.
Supply chain struggles impacting availability of baby formula