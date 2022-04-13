Advertisement

Reno County man arrested for child sex crimes

Arrest made.
Arrest made.(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Reno County man is being held on $500,000 bond after being arrested on three counts of rape, two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated criminal sodomy.

Wayne J. Willard, 35, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by Reno County Sheriff detectives and booked into the Reno County Correctional Facility. The investigation began with an incident reported recently to patrol deputies. Further investigation revealed another victim and more incidents. The Sheriff’s Office says it is suspected there are several more victims.

The case remains under investigation.

At approximately 4:00 PM on 12 April 2022, Wayne J. Willard white/male 35 years of age was arrested by Reno County...

Posted by Reno County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion at the gas plant in Haven on Thursday forced evacuations while crews responded.
Crews monitoring scene of natural gas explosion that injured 2 near Haven
A photo of Randi Mahomes with her son, star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Randi was...
Patrick Mahomes’ mother tries to take cover from tornado at fast food restaurant
The student stabbed at a Kansas City middle school has died.
Student stabbed at Kansas City middle school dies
Suspect in Papa Murphy's robbery.
‘Pizza Pirate’ robs Wichita shop of dinner, dessert and cash
Police responded to a fatal stabbing at Northeast Middle School on Tuesday.
Police identify student killed in Kansas City middle school stabbing as 14-year-old boy

Latest News

For the next several weeks Eyewitness News is talking with some of the top oncologists in...
1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer, 95 percent now survive it
Barry Fritz
Former McPherson County teacher arrested for child sex crimes
The Democratic Party said the text messages recruiting candidates for local office are...
Kansas Democrats using text messages to recruit candidates for local offices
KDP election texts
KDP reaching out to potential candidates via text
Jenny Wood
Woman sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for deadly crash