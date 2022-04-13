Reno County man arrested for child sex crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Reno County man is being held on $500,000 bond after being arrested on three counts of rape, two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and aggravated criminal sodomy.

Wayne J. Willard, 35, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by Reno County Sheriff detectives and booked into the Reno County Correctional Facility. The investigation began with an incident reported recently to patrol deputies. Further investigation revealed another victim and more incidents. The Sheriff’s Office says it is suspected there are several more victims.

The case remains under investigation.

