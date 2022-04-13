Advertisement

Student stabbed at Kansas City middle school dies

The student stabbed at a Kansas City middle school has died.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT
Update April 13: The student stabbed at Kansas City’s Northeast Middle School has died, the district announced Tuesday night.

In a message sent to Kansas City Public Schools families, superintendent Mark T. Bedell said, “I am devastated for our students, our families and our NEMS community.” He said counselors and clinicians would be at the school to support students and staff.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police said one student has been injured after he was stabbed by another at Northeast Middle School.

The Kansas City Police Department said the two students were boys in either seventh or eighth grade, KCTV reported.

The stabbing resulted from some confrontation and occurred in a bathroom, department spokesperson Donna Drake said.

The victim received life-threatening injuries, and the student of interest in the stabbing has been detained.

There is no ongoing threat, police said.

Kansas City Public Schools said the injured student was taken by ambulance to Children’s Mercy Hospital and is in critical condition.

At this time, our students are safe, and we are working directly with Northeast Middle School families on reunification plans and an early dismissal. We are in the process of dismissing students now,” the school district said.

Kansas City Public Schools said it’s working with law enforcement to investigate what happened, and it’s offering counseling support for students and staff.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

