Where’s Shane? National Weather Service

By Shane Konicki
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:50 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Severe weather is in the forecast Tuesday evening, and this morning for Where’s Shane we’re out at the National Weather Service in Wichita to get a behind the scenes look at what happens on days like today! We’ll get to see how these storms are tracked, and also chat with our own Storm Team 12 meteorologist Jake Dunne about how he, and the rest of our team here at Channel 12, keep folks safe in bad weather.

Don’t forget to download our Storm Team 12 weather app if you haven’t already, for the latest alerts and updates on severe weather!

