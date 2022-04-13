Wichita man sentenced in woman’s brutal attack in 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - District Judge Bruce Brown sentenced Will Johnson, 35 of Wichita, to 232 months on four consolidated cases involving the same victim. Prosecutors say Johnson repeatedly attacked a Wichita woman. The most serious attack occurred on August 29, 2019.

On that day, officers were called to Wesley Medical Center and found a 29-year-old woman who had been beaten, strangled and stabbed. Doctors told police she also had a broken jaw and multiple cuts to her body.

Johnson told police the woman was attacked by someone along railroad tracks when she walked to his house. But police found blood throughout his house and two surveillance cameras. The video showed Johnson attacking the woman.

In March, Johnson pled guilty to attempted first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, eight counts of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, robbery, two counts of aggravated domestic battery, four violations of a protective order, and three counts of domestic battery. Johnson was also ordered $537 in restitution to help offset the victim’s medical bills.

