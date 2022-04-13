Wichita volunteers prepare ‘Clinics In A Can’ for Ukraine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clinic In A Can, Heart to Heart International and other volunteers spent Wednesday preparing three mobile shipping containers which will go to Ukraine to help manage the medical needs of any displaced people.

Heart to Heart is staffing the clinics with volunteer medical personnel in Ukraine. The volunteers also packed food and hygiene kits for the war-torn country. Some Kansas students spent part of their day helping out too.

“I think it means a lot. Coming from America, it’s really easy to access food, but in Ukraine, you know, a lot of people are trouble having a hard time finding food. It’s easy for us to get, but it’s good that we can send it to them for them to have it,” said Eighth grade student, Emory Kukula.

“It’s a great way for local organizations in Kansas to work together toward a common goal and decrease human suffering around the world,” said Emily Schmidt, the disaster response manager for Heart to Heart International.

Organizers say it may take up to a month for the clinics to get to Ukraine by boat.

