Advertisement

Wichita volunteers prepare ‘Clinics In A Can’ for Ukraine

Volunteers spent the day on Wednesday preparing three Clinics In A Can to be shipped to Ukraine.
Volunteers spent the day on Wednesday preparing three Clinics In A Can to be shipped to Ukraine.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clinic In A Can, Heart to Heart International and other volunteers spent Wednesday preparing three mobile shipping containers which will go to Ukraine to help manage the medical needs of any displaced people.

Heart to Heart is staffing the clinics with volunteer medical personnel in Ukraine. The volunteers also packed food and hygiene kits for the war-torn country. Some Kansas students spent part of their day helping out too.

“I think it means a lot. Coming from America, it’s really easy to access food, but in Ukraine, you know, a lot of people are trouble having a hard time finding food. It’s easy for us to get, but it’s good that we can send it to them for them to have it,” said Eighth grade student, Emory Kukula.

“It’s a great way for local organizations in Kansas to work together toward a common goal and decrease human suffering around the world,” said Emily Schmidt, the disaster response manager for Heart to Heart International.

Organizers say it may take up to a month for the clinics to get to Ukraine by boat.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Carter's foster family says he made huge strides in the three years he lived with them....
Child dies 2 months after adoption
Severe weather outlook.
A plethora of weather problems today
Police are investigating after several students reported seeing other students taken what...
Newton High School locked down after report of possible person with gun
The Central Plains school board voted to close the Wilson Junior/Senior High School and move...
Parents upset after board votes to close Wilson Jr./Sr. High School
Actor Gilbert Gottfried attends the Tribeca Film Festival opening night world premiere of...
Gilbert Gottfried dies following long illness

Latest News

A shortage of baby formula has some parents scrambling to find what their babies need.
Supply chain struggles impacting availability of baby formula
Baby formula
Supply chain struggles impacting availability of baby formula
21 Albermarle, LLC, based in Honolulu, Hawaii, has plans for a 40,000 square-foot facility in...
Hawaiian company expanding footprint in Kansas with new facility in Newton
police lights
El Dorado police issue warning after response to drive-by shooting with fake gun
Cooler soil is a key factor in why blooming and greening is happening late this spring.
Cooler soil playing part in delaying the green this spring