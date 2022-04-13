Widespread frost Thursday morning; then warmer

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Lighter winds and mainly clear skies will cover the Plains for Thursday morning. Ingredients will be in place for widespread frost/freeze early in the day with lows mainly in the 20s. Cover any tender plants if you have already started a spring garden.

Thursday afternoon looks much milder with highs in the 60s. Some high clouds will drift in from the west, but there will still be plenty of sunshine. Winds will be coming out of the west or southwest, but should be less than 20 mph.

Another cold front will drop through the state on Friday. While conditions will remain dry, there will be an increase in clouds for Friday morning. Look for highs to range from the low 60s north of I-70 to mid 70s across the south.

Much of Easter weekend will be dry, but Sunday morning does bring a chance for some showers to the area, especially over central and eastern Kansas. Amounts will be minimal and much of the rain will clear the area by the afternoon.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Wind: NW/W 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, milder. Wind: NW/SW 5-15. High: 69.

Tomorrow night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 44.

Fri: High: 75 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 63 Low: 41 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 46 AM showers, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 61 Low: 37 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 63 Low: 38 Increasing clouds; afternoon and evening storms.

Wed: High: 68 Low: 49 AM showers, then partly cloudy and breezy.

