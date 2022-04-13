Advertisement

Winds of change bring a much cooler Wednesday

Dramatic temperature drop Wednesday.
Dramatic temperature drop Wednesday.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:51 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the strong to severe storms are long gone, but the clouds and wind remain in place. A gray morning with a sprinkle or two, will eventually turn mostly sunny later today.

After nearly hitting 90 degrees on Tuesday, today will be 30 to 40 degrees colder with highs mostly in the 50s. Winds will not be as strong as yesterday, but a breeze from the northwest between 15 and 25 mph will make it feel a few degrees cooler.

Expect quiet weather with less wind and near normal temperatures on Thursday and Friday. A weak weather maker will move across the state this weekend, but we are only expecting a few showers Saturday night into Sunday morning. Easter afternoon looks dry and mild.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tomorrow: Gradual clearing, breezy, and much colder. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 56.

Tonight: Becoming clear and cold. Wind: W/NW 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Sunny, milder. Wind: NW/SW 5-15. High: 68.

Fri: Low: 42. High: 73. Partly cloudy and warmer.

Sat: Low: 43. High: 63. Increasing clouds.

Sun: Low: 44. High: 65. Morning showers, otherwise mostly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 39. High: 61. Mostly sunny and a bit cooler.

Tue: Low: 36. High: 63. Increasing clouds; afternoon shower/storm chances.

