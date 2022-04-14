Advertisement

Cooler soil playing part in delaying the green this spring

Cooler soil is a key factor in why blooming and greening is happening late this spring.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Spring is here, but for mid-April, there doesn’t seem to be as much blooming as you might expect this time of year. While gradually, lawns are greening up, some areas are still looking more like winter. Eyewitness News spoke with K--State Research and Extension Horticulture Agent Matt McKernan who provided insight on the seemingly delayed growth season.

McKernan said the state’s drought is likely a factor, but it’s not the main reason. He said delayed greenery is largely due to the temperature of the soil being cooler than it was this time last year. Plants hold off on blooming to prevent damage to their flowers and roots, McKernan explained. You can take steps to reduce stress on your plants, but they will know when it’s time to flourish.

“Doing some deep soil watering can help reduce the overall stress on our trees and shrubs, but we don’t want to see those leaves or buds damaged,” he said.

McKernan added that warmer daytime highs and nighttime lows will help with greening, on top of occasional rain.

