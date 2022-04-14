Advertisement

Crews respond to explosion at Haven gas plant

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAVEN, Kan. (KWCH) - Firefighters are responding to a large explosion and fire at Haven Midstream (formerly the Tenawa Haven Gas plant), northwest of Wichita.

Reno County dispatchers say K-96 is closed east of Yoder and east of Haven.

The City of Haven says it is absolutely imperative that people avoid the area.

Those within Haven City limits are not being evacuated at this time. Evacuations at the Haven Steel plant.

