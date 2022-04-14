Advertisement

DNC officials approve plan to change states for first presidential primaries

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT
(CNN) - Democratic Party officials approved a plan Wednesday that could shake up the presidential primary calendar.

The big unknown is which states will get to hold their primaries first in 2024.

The Democratic National Committee’s new plan does away with the current, traditional set of early states: Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

The updated process would prioritize more diverse battleground states that hold primaries, not caucuses.

States would apply for early primaries, and party officials would pick up to five to go before Super Tuesday.

Those four traditional early states can apply to keep their places.

However, Iowa’s spot would be especially threatened, in part because the largely white state is no longer a battleground.

Also, it is required by state law to hold caucuses.

State parties must submit applications by June 3.

The rules committee will decide in July, and final approval is in August or September.

