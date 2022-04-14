Does It Work? WEKAPO inflatable lounger

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There are dozens of inflatable loungers online with thousands of reviews. One of the most popular is the WEKAPO. It comes in a sack, a set of instructions and some stakes to hold it in place.

The makers of the WEKAPO describe it as an inflatable hammock with several easy inflation options. Does this inflatable lounger live up to its comfy claims? To put it to the test, Eyewitness News enlisted the help of Wichita resident Alaina Gilkey.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.