El Dorado police issue warning after response to drive-by shooting with fake gun

By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Over the weekend, the El Dorado Police Department responded to a report from multiple people about a drive-by shooting involving a toy gun. Police said the call reported “individuals who were in a vehicle firing water beads at people at random.”

“Although it may initially seem harmless since they are water beads, multiple people received welts and a small child was almost hit,” El Dorado police said in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“The Orbeez Shooting Challenge” on the social media platform, Tik Tok,’ encourages the random shootings of Orbeez water gel pellets, or beads, from an airsoft-type gun.

While El Dorado police didn’t directly mention Tik Tok, the department did call it a “trend” and offered a lecture for anyone who finds it funny, “because [police aren’t] laughing and neither are the people that were involved” in the incident that happened over the weekend.

“This behavior is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” police said. “Firing any type of firearm, even a ‘fake gun’ out of a vehicle is extremely dangerous.”

El Dorado police said it’s not always clear the gun is fake, especially when shot from a moving vehicle.

“This has the potential to turn a ‘fun’ trend into a deadly situation,” police said. “This behavior is reckless and left our citizens concerned real guns were being fired at them. These acts are criminal and prosecution will be requested on individuals involved in these types of investigations.”

