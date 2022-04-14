Hawaiian company expanding footprint in Kansas with new facility in Newton

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hawaiian company is expanding its footprint in Kansas with a new facility planned in Newton.

Harvey County Economic Development said 21 Albermarle, LLC will build a new facility in Newton’s Kansas Logistics Park. There, the Honolulu-based company plans to build a 40,000 square-foot facility, employing up to 65 full-time workers within five years.

The company currently has a warehouse in Wichita and familiarity with the area led them to the opportunity in Newton, Harvey County Economic Development explained in a news release. In the Kansas Logistics Park, Harvey County Economic Development said 21 Albermarle will “service an upcoming Ben Franklin Express Stores concept among several new businesses they plan to develop in Newton.” '

