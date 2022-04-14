Advertisement

Hawaiian company expanding footprint in Kansas with new facility in Newton

21 Albermarle, LLC, based in Honolulu, Hawaii, has plans for a 40,000 square-foot facility in...
21 Albermarle, LLC, based in Honolulu, Hawaii, has plans for a 40,000 square-foot facility in Newtons Kansas Logistics Park.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Hawaiian company is expanding its footprint in Kansas with a new facility planned in Newton.

Harvey County Economic Development said 21 Albermarle, LLC will build a new facility in Newton’s Kansas Logistics Park. There, the Honolulu-based company plans to build a 40,000 square-foot facility, employing up to 65 full-time workers within five years.

The company currently has a warehouse in Wichita and familiarity with the area led them to the opportunity in Newton, Harvey County Economic Development explained in a news release. In the Kansas Logistics Park, Harvey County Economic Development said 21 Albermarle will “service an upcoming Ben Franklin Express Stores concept among several new businesses they plan to develop in Newton.” '

