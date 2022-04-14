Advertisement

KDOT shares safety message during National Work Zone Awareness Week

Kansas Department of Transportation crew working in Wichita, Kansas.
Kansas Department of Transportation crew working in Wichita, Kansas.(KWCH)
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week is National Work Zone Awareness Week, an effort, as the title indicates, to keep road workers safe. In observation of the week, the Kansas Department of Transportation wants to remind drivers to pay attention while on the road.

KDOT reported an average of more than three work zone crashes every day in 2021. By state law, drivers are required to switch lanes away from any stationary vehicle with flashing lights when it’s safe to do so.

“This is our office. This is where we reside most of the time,” KDOT employee Michael Bustos said of state roads and highways. “We want to make sure we clock in and clock out like everyone else. You want to get to your destination at the end of the day. My destination at the end of this shift is home with my family, so just slow down and pay attention.”

Especially within work zones, drivers are urged to stay off their cell phones and to be mindful of all signs.

