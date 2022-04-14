Advertisement

Man who admitted to fatally injuring infant son sentenced to 26 years

A judge sentenced 25-year-old Marlin Williams to 368 months (30 years, eight months) in his...
A judge sentenced 25-year-old Marlin Williams to 368 months (30 years, eight months) in his infant son's death.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man who admitted to fatally injuring his infant son in January 2020 heard his sentence Thursday in Sedgwick County District Court. Judge Bruce Brown sentenced 25-year-old Marlin Williams to 316 months (26 years, four months) in the baby’s death.

In the child-abuse case that resulted in the baby’s death, an affidavit said Williams admitted to squeezing his two-month-old son’s head when the infant started crying. For the crime, Williams was convicted of second-degree murder and aggravated battery.

In court Thursday, Williams’ defense requested a lesser sentence, discussing Williams’ difficult background and mental-health struggles.

“I jus ask the court to consider that Mr. Williams did a horrible thing, but he’s not a horrible person,” an attorney representing Williams said.

Brown then gave Williams a chance to speak. Williams apologized and asked for forgiveness. He said he feels ashamed and that he let down the mother of his children, his children, and himself.

correction: A previous version of this story inaccurately reported that Marlin Williams was sentenced to 368 months in prison. The judge's actual sentence was for 316 months.

