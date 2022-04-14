Messages offer insight into child sex crime case involving former Canton-Galva teacher, coach

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - A court document provides further insight into the case surrounding a former teacher and coach in the Canton-Galva school district arrested last month for a child sex crime.

Barry Fritz is accused on a count of indecent liberties with a child. The accusation stems from an alleged incident last November, but text and Snapchat messages from Fritz’s family members in this case’s affidavit suggest there could be more instances like the one going back about two decades when Fritz taught at Sacred Heart in Salina.

The alleged victim in this case knew Fritz because she was friends with one of his daughters, had sleepovers at the family’s home and traveled with them for team sports.

In the affidavit, Salina police detectives said they found messages between the victim and one of Fritz’s older daughters who now lives in the Kansas City area, asking what happened and saying this had been an issue almost 20 years ago when Fritz was fired from Sacred Heart.

The affidavit details accusations with input from detectives and a forensic investigator with a child advocacy center. Fritz’s alleged actions include massaging the victim’s feet and legs, touching her genitalia, and asking if she wanted him to sexually arouse her.

Eyewitness News spoke with forensic interviewer Lynette Longstaff who said these are signs of grooming. Longstaff also said simple actions can be less noticeable signs of grooming.

“A method used by offenders that involves building trust with the child and the adults around the child,” she said. “An effort to gain access, time alone with the kid. Often, they’re subtle approaches designed to build trust with families.”

Fritz is out of jail on bond. Eyewitness News is waiting to learn form the Saline County District Court when a hearing will begin.

