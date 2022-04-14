Advertisement

A mild end to the week

Highs in the 60s and 70s
Forecast high temperatures Friday.
Forecast high temperatures Friday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders that a cold front on Friday will bring a large divide in the temperatures with cooler conditions for northern Kansas while southern Kansas turns warmer.

It will not be as cold tonight with low temperatures expected to fall into the 40s for most of the state with 30s for northwest Kansas.

Afternoon highs on Friday will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s over northern Kansas to the mid to upper 70s over southern Kansas. A north breeze will turn stronger during the evening as the front passes through the state.

Behind the front, Saturday will be cooler statewide with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Our next system to watch will arrive on Easter Sunday, and it could bring a few rain showers to central and eastern Kansas during the morning.

Any rain will move east of our area by the afternoon as high temperatures reach the 60s over central Kansas with 70s for western Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Wind: S/N 10-20. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear; a bit breezy. Wind: N/NE 15-25; gusty. Low: 40.

Sat: High: 63  Mostly sunny and cooler.

Sun: High: 65  Low: 46  AM showers, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 61  Low: 39  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 65  Low: 38  Increasing clouds; scattered PM/eve. storms. Breezy

Wed: High: 71  Low: 52  AM showers/storms, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 73  Low: 46  Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion at the gas plant in Haven on Thursday forced evacuations while crews responded.
Evacuation orders in place due to concerns from gas plant explosion near Haven
A photo of Randi Mahomes with her son, star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Randi was...
Patrick Mahomes’ mother tries to take cover from tornado at fast food restaurant
Suspect in Papa Murphy's robbery.
‘Pizza Pirate’ robs Wichita shop of dinner, dessert and cash
The student stabbed at a Kansas City middle school has died.
Student stabbed at Kansas City middle school dies
21 Albermarle, LLC, based in Honolulu, Hawaii, has plans for a 40,000 square-foot facility in...
Hawaiian company expanding footprint in Kansas with new facility in Newton

Latest News

Rain chances this week.
Sub-freezing morning turns to comfortable afternoon
Much milder air returning soon.
Widespread frost Thursday morning; then warmer
Dramatic temperature drop Wednesday.
Winds of change bring a much cooler Wednesday
Evening storm threat to the east
Evening storm threat for northeast Kansas