A mild end to the week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders that a cold front on Friday will bring a large divide in the temperatures with cooler conditions for northern Kansas while southern Kansas turns warmer.

It will not be as cold tonight with low temperatures expected to fall into the 40s for most of the state with 30s for northwest Kansas.

Afternoon highs on Friday will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s over northern Kansas to the mid to upper 70s over southern Kansas. A north breeze will turn stronger during the evening as the front passes through the state.

Behind the front, Saturday will be cooler statewide with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Our next system to watch will arrive on Easter Sunday, and it could bring a few rain showers to central and eastern Kansas during the morning.

Any rain will move east of our area by the afternoon as high temperatures reach the 60s over central Kansas with 70s for western Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 47.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Wind: S/N 10-20. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear; a bit breezy. Wind: N/NE 15-25; gusty. Low: 40.

Sat: High: 63 Mostly sunny and cooler.

Sun: High: 65 Low: 46 AM showers, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 61 Low: 39 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 65 Low: 38 Increasing clouds; scattered PM/eve. storms. Breezy

Wed: High: 71 Low: 52 AM showers/storms, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 73 Low: 46 Mostly sunny.

