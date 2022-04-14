Advertisement

Military heirlooms stolen from shed in Hutchinson

Footlocker stolen from Hutchinson shed.
Footlocker stolen from Hutchinson shed.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Among the items stolen in the burglary of a residential shed in Hutchinson sometime in March or April were two U.S. Air Force footlockers that contained military uniforms, military paperwork, a military hat and military pins from the residents’ deceased loved one.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for help solving the crime, which occurred near 4th Ave. and Buhler Rd. in Hutchinson. Also stolen were a 100-gallon propane tank, Safeway Flyer wagon, miscellaneous tools, antique Coca-Cola and 7-up bottles, a Craftsman standing belt and disc sander, an antique metal-punch set and an 18x12-foot Gravity Skate brand wheel conveyor.

If you have any information leading to the recovery of these items or the person who took them, contact the Reno County Sheriff’s Office or the Reno County Crime Stoppers tip line and report anonymously at 620-694-2666, or submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com. Reference case number 2022-3344.

Reference case number 2022-3344.

Posted by Reno County Crime Stoppers on Thursday, April 14, 2022

