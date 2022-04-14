Military heirlooms stolen from shed in Hutchinson

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Among the items stolen in the burglary of a residential shed in Hutchinson sometime in March or April were two U.S. Air Force footlockers that contained military uniforms, military paperwork, a military hat and military pins from the residents’ deceased loved one.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for help solving the crime, which occurred near 4th Ave. and Buhler Rd. in Hutchinson. Also stolen were a 100-gallon propane tank, Safeway Flyer wagon, miscellaneous tools, antique Coca-Cola and 7-up bottles, a Craftsman standing belt and disc sander, an antique metal-punch set and an 18x12-foot Gravity Skate brand wheel conveyor.

If you have any information leading to the recovery of these items or the person who took them, contact the Reno County Sheriff’s Office or the Reno County Crime Stoppers tip line and report anonymously at 620-694-2666, or submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com. Reference case number 2022-3344.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1000 for help solving a crime. Between March and April 2022 there was a... Posted by Reno County Crime Stoppers on Thursday, April 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.