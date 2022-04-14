Advertisement

Parsons man convicted on Jessica’s Law charges

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Parsons man was convicted on two child sex offenses under the Kansas Jessica’s Law statute, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Thursday.

Jared W. Bybee, 37, of Parsons, pleaded no contest yesterday in Labette County District Court to two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy. Judge Steve Stockard accepted Bybee’s plea and set sentencing for September 23. Under the state’s Jessica’s Law, Bybee faces a presumptive sentence of life in prison with a minimum term of 25 years for each count before eligibility for parole.

The crimes occurred between 2013 and 2016 and involved two different victims under the age of 10. The case was investigated by the Parsons Police Department, Kansas Department for Children and Families and the Heart of America Regional Computer Forensics Laboratory.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorneys General Michael Gayoso and Amy Norton of Schmidt’s office.

