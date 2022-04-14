Advertisement

Sub-freezing morning turns to comfortable afternoon

Rain chances this week.
Rain chances this week.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is an unseasonably cold morning across Kansas with sub-freezing temperatures. Later today under a bright blue sky, highs will climb into the near normal upper 60s with much less wind than the last few days.

After another chilly night in the 30s and 40s, even warmer weather is expected on Friday afternoon. Despite scattered clouds, temperatures will top out in the middle 70s in the Wichita area. However, areas farther north will be noticeably cooler behind a cold front.

A weak storm system will move through the area this weekend. While Saturday looks dry, light rain is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. Even though Easter gets off to a wet start, the afternoon hours appear dry with highs in the 60s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tomorrow: Sunny, milder. Wind: W/SW 5-15. High: 67.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: S/SE 5-15. Low: 44.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Wind: SE/NE 5-15. High: 75.

Sat: Low: 41. High: 63. Breezy with increasing clouds.

Sun: Low: 46. High: 65. Morning showers, then clearing skies.

Mon: Low: 39. High: 61. Mostly sunny and a bit cooler.

Tue: Low: 38. High: 63. Increasing clouds, windy; afternoon shower/storm chances.

Wed: Low: 49. High: 68. Morning showers, then clearing skies and breezy.

