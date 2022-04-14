Advertisement

Supply chain struggles impacting availability of baby formula

Not only is it becoming harder to find baby formula on store shelves, a growing number of retailers are limiting how much people can buy.
By Shawn Loging
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Supply chain struggles are now impacting a critically important item for many new parents. Not only is it becoming more difficult to find baby formula on store shelves, a growing number of retailers are limiting how much of it people can buy. Two reasons provided are production issues and a major recall of baby formula that happened in February.

As formula is an item many new parents can’t go without, the situation has them going from store to store, to retailers including Walgreens, CVS, Target and Kroger. Wichita mother Charyl Dezotell is among many struggling amid the baby formula shortage.

“As an adult, if I couldn’t find chicken, I could just find a different protein. But for a baby, for an infant, if I can’t find formula at all, then I’m in a lot of trouble.”

Looking at empty shelves in the baby aisle of local stores, Dezotell, a mother of two, said she “didn’t panic entirely, but [she] was a little on edge.”

“So, I check different apps, different stores, and they had something similar at Dillons,” she said.

Dezotell tries to keep plenty of formula in the house for her 11-month-old.

“Try to make sure I have enough to get me through at least a month,” she said.

But with stores not having what she needs, Dezotell has been frustrated trying to keep up that supply.

“I don’t necessarily need to buy anymore, but I’m still checking the shelves because I have friends who have babies,” she said.

The Treehouse is one organization in Wichita addressing the need.

“We definitely had moms calling in a panic, texting, reaching out through Facebook, saying that they were running low, they can’t find it, they can’t afford it,” said The Treehouse Executive Director Karey Padding.

The Treehouse provides educational classes and resources to mothers and newborns. That includes a formula closet which was hit hard by February’s recall of baby formula made by Abbott, including the popular brand Similac. Padding said much of the closet has been restocked through community donations.

Datasembly, which tracks baby formula stock at stores in the U.S. released an update Wednesday that there is a 31% out-of-stock rate for formula. This time last year, that out-of-stock rate was between 2% and 8%.

Dezotell said with an 11-month-old, a positive is that while formula is important, it is becoming a smaller part of her daughter’s diet.

“But if she was younger, then I would be really concerned,” Dezotell said. “And I thought about that, if this happened six months ago, I’d kind of be in trouble.”

