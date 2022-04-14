Advertisement

Tesla issues 2nd recall for obstructing pedestrian warning

The company says in government documents that the new recall will disable “Boombox” if owners...
The company says in government documents that the new recall will disable “Boombox” if owners are using a feature that lets them 'summon' the vehicles at low speeds.(Source: Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling nearly nearly 595,000 vehicles in the U.S., most for a second time, because a “Boombox” function can play sounds over an external speaker and obscure audible warnings for pedestrians.

The company says in government documents that the new recall will disable “Boombox” if owners are using a feature that lets them “summon” the vehicles at low speeds.

The first recall in February disabled “Boombox” if the Teslas are in drive, neutral or reverse.

Both recalls will be done with online software updates.

The new recall covers certain 2020 through 2022 Model Y, X, and S vehicles, as well as the 2017 through 2022 Model 3.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion at the gas plant in Haven on Thursday forced evacuations while crews responded.
Evacuation orders in place due to concerns from gas plant explosion near Haven
Officer involved shooting in Cowley County
3 Cowley County deputies shot, injured N. of Winfield, suspect dead
21 Albermarle, LLC, based in Honolulu, Hawaii, has plans for a 40,000 square-foot facility in...
Hawaiian company expanding footprint in Kansas with new facility in Newton
Mia Collins was sentenced to 25 years to life and 38 months in the deaths of Maria Wood, and...
Woman sentenced in crash that severely injured Wichita musician, killed mother, niece
An explosion at the gas plant in Haven on Thursday forced evacuations while crews responded.
Director: ‘very fortunate’ no deaths in Haven plant explosion

Latest News

Kids for Kids
Nonprofit that started as club at Andover HS holding egg hunt for local children's agencies
Wichita Police Department stats on gun thefts from vehicles
Wichita police issue warning with rise in reports of guns stolen from cars
District 8 Sen. Frank Niceley compared Adolf Hitler’s experience with homelessness to the...
Republican state senator uses Hitler as inspiration in message to homeless
FILE - An oil well works at sunrise on Aug. 25, 2021, in Watford City, N.D.
Biden increases oil royalty rate, scales back lease sales
Haven gas plant
Evacuation orders lifted in Haven, situation at plant under control following explosion, fire