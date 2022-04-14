Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Antique Appraisal Fair

By Shane Konicki
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Dig through your closets, look through that attic, grab that item you think may be worth a pretty penny, and head on out to the Antique Appraisal Fair at the Reno County Museum this weekend!

This event is a benefit for the Reno County Museum and will give you the opportunity to have your items valued to see if you’ve got something of significant value on your hands! The event is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and you can get two items valued for 25 dollars. You can find more info at www.renocomuseum.org/antique-benefit.

