Woman sentenced in crash that severely injured Wichita musician, killed mother, niece

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The woman accused of causing the May 2019 crash that killed the mother and niece of well-known Wichita musician Jenny Wood was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison on Thursday.

Mia Collins pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Maria Wood and her 12-year-old granddaughter, Rosemary McElroy. The crash also injured Jenny Wood, who was in the vehicle with her mother and niece, and Alfred Angel, who was driving a separate vehicle.

Both Wood and Angel addressed the court on Thursday.

Wood said she was extremely grateful for the support from the people of Wichita. She said Collins is not an evil person people, and she said the officers who were chasing Collins that day are just as responsible.

Wood said she and her brother are now living off of a small percentage of the money awarded to them from a wrongful death settlement with the City of Wichita. The lawsuit claimed the officer who initiated the chase through downtown Wichita lacked training.

Angel said he’s still suffering from the injuries he received in the 2019 crash, but he said he feels no ill will towards Collins and is lucky to still be alive.

Collins cried during Thursday’s sentencing and apologized to the family members of the victims. She said she will live with the pain and suffering that she has caused and is willing to do that. In addition to the 25 years to life sentencing, Collins was also sentenced to 38 months for various other charges.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.