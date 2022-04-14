Advertisement

WSU Tech offering tuition-free training programs this summer

WSU Tech Students
WSU Tech Students(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WSU Tech will offer full-ride scholarships to help meet the needs of local aviation, manufacturing, and healthcare businesses. The Wichita Promise scholarship program offers 8-week training schedules in high-demand careers and guaranteed job interviews. Classes begin in May and early June 2022 and by the end individuals in the program can leave the program with a certificate, job opportunities, and no college debt.

WSU Tech began the tuition-free Wichita Promise scholarship program over 6 years ago in the Fall of 2016 and has helped nearly 1,000 individuals by awarding over $1.4 million in scholarships. WSU Tech usually offers the Wichita Promise only during the spring and fall semesters, but the summer session will be offered during a hiring peak for industry partners who need to hire talent.

Eligible programs for the Summer 2022 semester Wichita Promise scholarship include:

Aviation & Manufacturing

  • Composite Fabrication, Technical Certificate
  • Aviation Sheetmetal Assembly, Technical Certificate
  • CNC Operator, Technical Certificate

Healthcare

  • Certified Nurse Aide (CNA), Certificate of Completion

WSU Tech hopes to award over 100 scholarships on a first-come, first-serve basis but is prepared to offer more based on demand and encourages all who are interested to apply. The first CNA class begins May 9, 2022, and aviation and manufacturing programs will start in early June. The deadline to enroll for June classes is May 26, 2022. To view eligibility requirements, and program details, or to apply, click here.

