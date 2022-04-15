Cooler weekend, rain chance on Easter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders that cooler weather is expected for the weekend with rain possible for portions of the state on Easter.

Cooler weather will settle in overnight behind a cold front with low temperatures falling into the 30s for most of the state with 20s for northwest Kansas.

Afternoon temperatures on Saturday will rebound into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a mix of sun and clouds. Northeast winds will be breezy over south central Kansas. Western Kansas will have a southeast breeze that will increase during the day.

Our next weather system will arrive late Saturday night and into Easter Sunday. It will bring some drizzle and scattered rain showers to central and eastern Kansas throughout the morning on Easter.

By the afternoon, the drizzle and shower activity will begin to move into Missouri as the system departs to the east. Precipitation amounts will likely remain less than one-quarter inch with this system.

Afternoon temperatures on Easter will range from the 50s and 60s over central and eastern Kansas to the lower 70s over western Kansas.

Warmer weather will return by the mid part of next week with another chance for a few showers and storms over central and eastern Kansas Tuesday and possibly into Wednesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Wind: NE 15-25; gusty. Low: 40

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: NE 15-25; gusty. High: 62

Tomorrow Night: Becoming cloudy. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 46

Sun: High: 60 Drizzle and morning showers, then decreasing clouds.

Mon: High: 63 Low: 37 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 62 Low: 38 Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms.

Wed: High: 73 Low: 53 Slight chance of morning showers, then mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 73 Low: 54 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 81 Low: 59 Partly cloudy, windy and warmer.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.