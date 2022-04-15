Advertisement

Fantastic Friday forecast

Wichita weekend weather.
Wichita weekend weather.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is another cold morning across Kansas, but temperatures are not as low as they were 24 hours ago. While the Wichita area climbs into the middle 70s this afternoon, it will be noticeably cooler farther north behind a cold front.

The cold front will eventually stall along the Oklahoma border setting the stage for a couple rounds of rain. Showers and storms are possible this afternoon evening across far southeast Kansas followed by a second round of light rain Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The best bet to get wet on Easter will be during the morning and mainly along and east of I-135. Rainfall amounts will be light, and some sunshine should return during the afternoon as temperatures top-out in the middle 60s.

The next weather maker is expected to move through the state on Tuesday into Wednesday with additional shower and storm chances, especially over central and eastern Kansas.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds and warmer. Wind: S/N 10-20. High: 77.

Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Wind: N/NE 15-25; gusty. Low: 41.

Tomorrow: Breezy and cooler with clouds increasing late. Wind: NE 15-25; gusty. High: 63.

Sun: Low: 46. High: 65. Morning showers, then clearing skies.

Mon: Low: 39. High: 61. Mostly sunny and a bit cooler.

Tue: Low: 38. High: 65. Increasing clouds, breezy; afternoon shower/storm chances.

Wed: Low: 52. High: 73. Morning showers, then clearing skies and breezy.

Thu: Low: 50. High: 76. Mostly sunny skies.

