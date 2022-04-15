Advertisement

Kansas Democrats using text messages to recruit candidates for local offices

Lily Wu is here to explain why one political party is using this tactic to recruit local candidates.
By Lily Wu
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Have you received a text message asking if you’d like information on running for local office? Eyewitness News heard from viewers getting such messages and wondering if it’s a scam. The Democratic Party said the messages are legitimate and they’re coming from their party at the state level.

“These text messages are legitimate, these are volunteers,” Sedgwick County Democratic Party Chair Joseph Shepard said. “One of the things that we are trying to do is, one, encourage who are not active voters to be familiar with the process, and more importantly, get candidates who may be thinking about running or may be interested but may be fearful engaged in the process of actually running to represent their community and their constituents.”

Shepard said this is the second election cycle the party is texting potential candidates.

“We’re tired of seeing some of the same faces, right? Regardless of of the political party you are from, we want new, fresh, exciting voices who can bring new perspectives to the table,” he said.

Sedgwick County Republican County Chair David Thorne said Kansas Republicans won’t be texting people on what he called a “generic and unqualified” method to recruit candidates. Instead, he said his party is engaging people within each community to recruit qualified candidates for the Wichita area.

The Sedgwick County Election Office already has a list of 72 candidates running for various offices in November.

“We expect there will be several more. It’s going to get very busy,” Sedgwick County Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo said.

June 1 is the filing deadline for candidates. The primaries are Aug. 2 with the general election following on Nov. 8.

Shepard said you can stop receiving the messages from Kansas Democrats by replying and saying you want to opt out. If you don’t want your cell phone number or email address on your voting record, he said you’ll have to update and fill out a new voter registration form.

