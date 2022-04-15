Man arrested at border on murder charge booked into Sedgwick Co. Jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County records show Patricio Gomez is booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

Gomez was wanted for a deadly shooting last fall and was arrested late last month. Authorities caught him as he tried to drive his truck across the Rio Grande, but it got stuck.

Wichita Police say Gomez was involved in a drug transaction at a hotel near Douglas and Webb last September when an argument broke out. Police allege Gomez shot 42-year-old Michael Martinez, who died on the scene. Police had been trying to locate Gomez ever since the shooting.

