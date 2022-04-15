Advertisement

Two men rescued after truck is swept away by flood waters in Alabama

Two men rescued in Alabama flood waters
Two men rescued in Alabama flood waters(Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - Two men had to be rescued after their truck was swept from the roadway by flood waters on Thursday in Alabama.

Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and volunteer firefighters responded to a 911 call and made contact with the men who were sitting on the hood of their truck, WAFF reported. The truck had been swept away by flood waters.

The Morgan County Rescue Squad arrived, and a trained swift water rescue diver stabilized the vehicle with a tow line. The men were then assisted to safety.

The vehicle was removed from the water by the towing company.

Copyright 2022 WAFF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An explosion at the gas plant in Haven on Thursday forced evacuations while crews responded.
Evacuation orders in place due to concerns from gas plant explosion near Haven
21 Albermarle, LLC, based in Honolulu, Hawaii, has plans for a 40,000 square-foot facility in...
Hawaiian company expanding footprint in Kansas with new facility in Newton
Mia Collins was sentenced to 25 years to life and 38 months in the deaths of Maria Wood, and...
Woman sentenced in crash that severely injured Wichita musician, killed mother, niece
Two days after a stabbing inside a Kansas City middle school left a student dead and another...
‘He’s gone forever’: Mother of child stabbed in Kansas City middle school speaks about loss
Footlocker stolen from Hutchinson shed.
Military heirlooms stolen from shed in Hutchinson

Latest News

Fire burns along a hillside in the Village of Ruidoso, N.M., on Wednesday, April 13, 2022....
Gusty winds threaten to fan New Mexico fire that killed 2
Russian forces are building their presence in eastern Ukraine after the sinking of a Russian...
Ukraine: Barrage of Russian strikes after warship sinks
FILE - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan speak during the Global Citizen festival, on Sept. 25,...
Prince Harry, Meghan make surprise visit to queen at Windsor
A crater is seen following Russian bombing as firefighters try to extinguish the fire at a...
Russia loses warship, says will increase attacks on Kyiv
Archaeologists are carefully examined an area under Notre Dame where they found statues,...
Ancient tombs discovered underneath Notre Dame