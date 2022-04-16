Chilly Easter Weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A cold start to Easter Weekend with morning lows in the 20s and 30s for most of Kansas, a few in the lower 40s across southern Kansas.

Expect a mixture of clouds and sun across Kansas today with gusty northeast winds. Gusts 25-30 will be common through midday. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s. Clouds build in tonight with a chance of sprinkles and showers across central and eastern Kansas- mainly after midnight. Easter Sunday will be cool and cloudy for most of Kansas with a few showers possible through Noon, then sunshine returns through the afternoon. The clouds may not break for Wichita and eastern Kansas until after 4pm. Highs tomorrow will be cool for some and mild for others- depending on how long the clouds stick around. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s across western Kansas, but only 50s to near 60 for central and eastern sections of the state.

Monday should be dry, with a chance of showers and storms on Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. At this time we are not expecting severe storms on Tuesday. Dry and warming up through the end of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. Another chance of showers and storms (some may be severe) by next weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: A mix of clouds and sun, overall partly cloudy. Breezy. Wind: NE 15-20; gusty. High: 59

Tonight: Becoming cloudy, a few sprinkles or showers after midnight. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 44

Tomorrow: Morning clouds and showers, then mostly cloudy and cool. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 58

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 37

Mon: High: 63 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 66 Low: 40 Increasing clouds, chance of showers and storms.

Wed: High: 76 Low: 53 Slight chance of morning showers, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 73 Low: 54 Mostly cloudy.

Fri: High: 84 Low: 59 Partly cloudy, windy and much warmer.

Sat: High: 81 Low: 62 Partly cloudy, windy.

