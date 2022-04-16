Former K-State president Jon Wefald dies of heart attack

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Kansas State University President Jon Wefald has died of a heart attack. He was 84.

Kansas State University took to Facebook on Saturday afternoon, April 16, to notify the community of the passing of the former president.

“The K-State Family is deeply saddened to learn of former K-State President Jon Wefald’s passing,” current K-State president Richard Linton said. “Dr. Wefald’s legacy is one of transformation, growth and true passion for our great university. Our condolences and thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Wefald served as president from July 1986 to June 2009.

In 1999, he and several university and legislative leaders wrote “Homeland Defense Food Safety, Security and Emergency Preparedness Program” — also known as “The Big Purple Book.” The book outlined the university’s infectious disease research programs and established K-State as a biodefense and agrodefense leader.

In 2009, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security named Manhattan as the home of the National Bio- and Agro-Defense Facility, or NBAF.

Outside of academics, Wefald revitalized K-State Athletics, particularly with the hiring of Bill Snyder as football coach in 1989, who went on to lead K-State to two Big 12 championships and unparalleled national prestige.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) called Wefald one of the university’s most impactful and transformational leaders.

