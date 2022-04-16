Spotty rain for eastern Kansas Easter morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that drizzle and light rain showers will be possible for eastern Kansas during the morning on Easter.

It will be cool throughout the morning for Easter with temperatures in the 40s for most of the state. Some drizzle and light rain showers will be possible for portions of central and eastern Kansas.

Any rain activity will move into Missouri by the afternoon. Rain amounts will likely remain less than one-tenth of an inch.

Afternoon temperatures will be coolest over eastern Kansas where low clouds will stick around for a greater part of the day. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s for eastern Kansas while western Kansas warms into the 60s and 70s.

Our next cold front will move through the state Sunday night, which will keep high temperatures in the lower 60s on Monday.

Another weather system will arrive on Tuesday, bringing a chance for showers and a few thunderstorms to southwest, central and eastern Kansas. The risk of severe weather is low with any activity that develops.

After the rain chance, warmer weather is expected to return on Wednesday with highs likely in the 70s and 80s at least through next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds with areas of drizzle late. Wind: NE/E 5-15. Low: 44

Tomorrow: Morning drizzle and light rain showers, then decreasing clouds. Wind: E/NE 5-15. High: 57

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE/N 5-15. Low: 36

Mon: High: 62 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 65 Low: 39 Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. Windy.

Wed: High: 81 Low: 55 Decreasing clouds. Windy.

Thu: High: 79 Low: 56 Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 82 Low: 61 Partly cloudy. Windy.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 62 Partly cloudy and windy. Chance of storms overnight.

