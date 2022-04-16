Two critically hurt in early-morning shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police are investigating a shooting in South Wichita that left two people with critical injuries. It happened in the 3800 block of E. Roseberry around 5:30 Saturday morning

Police at the scene were not able to provide many details, but say the shooting stemmed from an argument between the two people and there is no threat to the community.

