Advertisement

Two killed in suspected hit and run crash in N. Wichita

Police are looking for another vehicle that may have been involved.
Police are looking for another vehicle that may have been involved.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were killed in an early morning motorcycle in north Wichita. Emergency crews were called to the 8600 block of W. 17th Street shortly after 2:00 Saturday morning.

There, they found a motorcycle and two riders. One of the riders died at the scene, the other was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are looking for another vehicle that may have been involved. They’re looking for a green SUV, but did not have any further information about the vehicle.

Eyewitness News will continue to follow the story and bring you updates as we get them here on our website and the KWCH 12 News App.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer involved shooting in Cowley County
3 Cowley County deputies shot, injured N. of Winfield, suspect dead
An explosion at the gas plant in Haven on Thursday forced evacuations while crews responded.
Evacuation orders in place due to concerns from gas plant explosion near Haven
An explosion at the gas plant in Haven on Thursday forced evacuations while crews responded.
Director: ‘very fortunate’ no deaths in Haven plant explosion
Deborah Bardo.
Former Wichita State first lady Deborah Bardo dies
Patricio Gomez.
Man arrested at border on murder charge booked into Sedgwick Co. Jail

Latest News

3800 E. Roseberry
Two critically hurt in early-morning shooting
Fentanyl has been involved in more and more teen drug overdose deaths from 2010 to 2021, a new...
Goddard woman who lost sister to fentanyl overdose says legal change could’ve made difference
Kids for Kids
Nonprofit that started as club at Andover HS holding egg hunt for local children's agencies
Wichita Police Department stats on gun thefts from vehicles
Wichita police issue warning with rise in reports of guns stolen from cars