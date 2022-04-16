Two killed in suspected hit and run crash in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people were killed in an early morning motorcycle in north Wichita. Emergency crews were called to the 8600 block of W. 17th Street shortly after 2:00 Saturday morning.

There, they found a motorcycle and two riders. One of the riders died at the scene, the other was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are looking for another vehicle that may have been involved. They’re looking for a green SUV, but did not have any further information about the vehicle.

Eyewitness News will continue to follow the story and bring you updates as we get them here on our website and the KWCH 12 News App.

