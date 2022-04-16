Advertisement

Wichita organizations hold rally calling for action against youth violence

By Joe Baker
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Churches and organizations led Saturday’s S.T.A.N.D rally at Naftzger Park in Wichita to call for action against youth violence.

Lawrence Bumphus, who works with the youth in Wichita at Water Center as a team outreach member, is taking a stand in hopes of paving the way for Wichita’s youth.

Bumphus said, “I want to see them make it, I want to see them succeed, and I know how sometimes some of the problems can seem so waving on, especially if they don’t have no good surroundings.”

Senior pastor at Christian Faith Center, bishop Wade Moore knows a young man involved in the Towne East Mall shooting last month.

“When you personally a family or a young person experiencing some type of violence and it’s first brought to your attention, you’re made known of it. The first thing is your heart goes out,” said bishop Moore.

They all say the purpose of Saturday’s event was to send a message to the city that change needs to happen now.

Joshua Huffman, who lives in Wichita, says, “we are taking a stand on violence. We want safety; we want peace. We want restoration.”

For upcoming events from this group, click here.

