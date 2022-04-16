Wichita police issue warning with rise in reports of guns stolen from cars

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The number of guns being stolen from vehicles is on the rise. It’s a situation that has the Wichita Police Department making a plea to the public. From 152 guns stolen from vehicles in 2015 in Wichita, to 306 guns stolen from vehicles last year in the city, Wichita officers are asking gun owners to properly secure their weapons, going beyond just keeping them out of sight inside vehicles. So far in 2022, 89 guns have been stolen from vehicles, nearly triple the number of guns taken during the same time period in 2015.

In Wichita, Old Town remains one of the areas that stands out in regard to the number of gun thefts since the start of the year. Wichita police shared a map showing hot spots for gun thefts from parked vehicles. These spots include hotel and shopping center parking lots.

“The unfortunate part is, yes, the gun was stolen, but a lot of times, these criminals are using these weapons in order to commit violent crimes down the road,” Wichita Police Department Public Information Officer Chad Ditch said.

He urged gun owners to have safes for their firearms that can be secured in vehicles and to take “the extra five seconds it takes to be able to secure your firearm the best way possible.”

Wichita police also remind gunowners about Operation Save a Casing which entails saving two casings and keeping them somewhere safe. This way, if your gun is stolen, police can more easily identify your weapon if it’s recovered.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.