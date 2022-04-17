Chilly Easter Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Clouds will stick around through the middle of the day, however should begin to break up by late day.

Areas that see more sunshine will jump into the 60s and 70s through the afternoon, while areas where the clouds hang around can expect 40s and 50s through the evening. A cold front will move through Kansas tonight dropping temperatures into the 20s and 30s across the entire state. It will drop to freezing or slightly below freezing for areas of northwest Kansas during the early morning Monday.

High pressure builds into Kansas Monday with light winds and a mixture of clouds and sunshine through the afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s. On Tuesday another fast moving disturbance and area of low pressure develop and move across Kansas through the afternoon. It will be windy with a few showers and rumbles possible, however severe weather is not expected with this system. Dry Wednesday and most of Thursday with temperatures in the upper 70s and 80s. Temperatures will warm into the middle and upper 80s by Friday. Isolated showers and a few storms are possible Thursday and Friday- mainly during the afternoon and overnight hours. By the weekend a stronger weather system begins to affect Kansas with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible both Saturday and Sunday. Given the time of year and the potential strength of this weekend storm system, severe weather will be possible.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Easter Sunday: A few light showers, clouds break towards late afternoon. Wind: NE 5-10. High: 55

Tonight: Mostly clear, becoming mostly cloudy by morning. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 36

Tomorrow: Morning clouds, becoming mostly sunny. Wind: N 10-15. High: 60

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 39

Tue: High: 65 Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and rumbles. Windy.

Wed: High: 81 Low: 55 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Thu: High: 79 Low: 56 Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Isolated evening storms.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 61 Partly cloudy, windy. A few storms overnight.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 62 Partly cloudy and windy. Late afternoon and overnight storms possible.

Sun: High: 75 Low: 54 Mostly cloudy and breezy, isolated storms overnight.

