A cool start to the week

Highs near 60 Monday
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Forecast high temperatures Monday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be a cool day Monday before much warmer weather returns later in the week.

It will be a chilly start to the day Monday with morning low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Afternoon highs will make it to near 60 degrees, which is about 10 degrees below average for mid-April.

Gusty south winds are expected on Tuesday, which will bring in more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This could lead to a few showers and thunderstorms over portions of central and eastern Kansas. The threat of severe weather will remain very low with any storms that develop.

The south winds will bring in much warmer weather starting on Wednesday as high temperatures will return to the 70s and 80s. It will remain warm all the way through next weekend.

An active weather pattern could develop toward next weekend with returning chances for showers and thunderstorms.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: NE/N 5-15. Low: 35

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 61

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE/SE 5-15. Low: 38

Tue: High: 65 Mostly cloudy; isolated showers and storms.

Wed: High: 81 Low: 55 Decreasing clouds. Windy.

Thu: High: 79 Low: 54 Mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Fri: High: 85 Low: 65 Partly cloudy. Windy.

Sat: High: 80 Low: 64 Partly cloudy; scattered afternoon and evening storms. Windy.

Sun: High: 70 Low: 48 Mostly sunny.

