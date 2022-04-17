Tax Day nearing; many rush to meet April 18 deadline

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With only two days left in the countdown to Tax Day, many tax professionals see frantic last-minute appointments of people hoping to make the April 18th deadline.

Tax experts say that people have until midnight on Monday, April 18, to file their taxes or file an extension. If you miss this deadline, there could be serious financial penalties to pay. A full appointment book and panicked customers are what Liberty Tax General Manager Shane Albrecht is seeing in the final days before the tax filing deadline.

Albrecht says, “last-minute filers, many people who wait till the last minute, typically think they owe. And they probably do; they might not.”

He says some tax laws have changed, and many people are surprised to find out they do not owe money, but filers will not know until they get their tax returns done and processed.

“I would recommend you get an extension even if you’re going to wait a couple of days just because of that late filing penalty, day one. There’s a possibility that you can get hit with it,” said Albrecht.

According to Albrecht, if you do not file by the end of April 18, you could be charged a 5% penalty monthly. Filing a quick extension would give you until October 15 to finish filing your taxes. It is essential to know an extension to file is not an extension to pay.

“The filing penalty is bad. It’s five percent of what you owed, compounded monthly to April 18. The late payment penalty is only half a percent of what you owe until April 18. Don’t worry about paying until you can. The penalty for late payment is much lighter than for late filing,” says Albrecht.

If you have lost certain tax forms, he says it will take a couple of days to get a new copy of the documents from an employer or broker. In the meantime, he advises filing an extension to protect you from a penalty.

Albrecht says an extension takes about 10 minutes to file, and tax information is not needed; personal information, a social security number, and birthdate are required to process an extension.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.