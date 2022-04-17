Advertisement

Two teens praised for rescuing driver trapped in burning vehicle

Two teens are being praised after coming to the rescue of a man trapped in a crashed and burning car in New Hampshire. (SOURCE: WMUR)
By Scott Cook
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON, N.H. (WMUR) – Teen brothers Vincent and Jake Heck were traveling with their family from Hillsborough to Maryland to enjoy the holiday weekend.

They left bright and early Friday morning and when passing through Nelson, New Hampshire, they witnessed a pickup truck swerve off of Route 9 and crash into a large rock.

“I immediately told my mom to pull over and before she even stopped the vehicle I jumped right out and ran over,” Vincent Heck said.

Vincent Heck, 19, rushed to the driver’s side door where he found a man unconscious.

Jake Heck, 16, checked the back of the truck for any passengers before helping his brother carry the man away from the smoking truck.

“The car, literally 5 to 10 seconds after I got him out, the car went all up in flames,” Vincent Heck said.

The teens then carried the man further away from the burning vehicle and used CPR techniques to open his airways so he could breathe better before paramedics arrived.

“By the time I got there, the vehicle was fully engulfed and if that individual was still in there, that individual would never have survived the incident,” Nelson Fire Chief Joseph Sarcione said.

Melissa Heck, the mother of the teens, said she is very proud of their actions.

“They did a great job and worked very good as a team,” she said. “It’s nice to see that.”

Praise for the teens has poured in from fire and police departments across the state, but the brothers don’t consider their own actions to be heroic.

“I consider my brother a hero,” Jack Heck said. “I did what I could do. If it wasn’t for my brother getting him out of that car, he would not have survived. I was not fast enough to get him out of the car.”

“I just think I was doing what any normal human being would do,” Vincent Heck said. “I just hope somebody would do the same for me.”

Copyright 2022 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hit and run mug shot suspect
Two killed in crash in N. Wichita, one man arrested
Officer involved shooting in Cowley County
Suspect identified in deadly Cowley Co. officer-involved shooting, 2 deputies released from hospital
3800 E. Roseberry
1 dead, another critical in early morning shooting
kwch logo
Missing Marion County man found dead
Fentanyl has been involved in more and more teen drug overdose deaths from 2010 to 2021, a new...
Goddard woman who lost sister to fentanyl overdose says legal change could’ve made difference

Latest News

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference...
Tesla stockholders ask judge to silence Elon Musk in fraud case
The two killed victims in the Pittsburgh neighborhood shooting were juveniles, officials say.
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
Firefighters work to extinguish multiple fires after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine,...
Mariupol teeters as Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand
Two teens in New Hampshire rescued a man trapped in a crashed and burning car.
Two teens praised after they rescue driver from burning car