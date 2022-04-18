Chill Monday morning, milder afternoon

(KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a chilly start to the workweek with wake-up temperatures in the 30s. Later today under mostly sunny skies, highs will climb into the lower 60s or five to ten degrees below normal.

Our next weather maker will sweep through the area Tuesday into Wednesday. Western Kansas can expect increasing wind and wildfire concerns, areas farther east, including Wichita, have a chance of showers and storms.

Most of the activity on Tuesday will be isolated in nature with light rainfall mainly along and east of I-135. Some stronger storms with heavier rain are expected on Wednesday, but most or all of those will be east of the turnpike.

A quiet end to the work week will turn busy by the weekend. A powerful storm system promises to bring widespread showers and storms to the state, and some may be severe. While it is too early to know the exact timing, storms are possible Friday night and likely on Saturday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 61.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 38.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy; isolated showers and storms. Wind: SE/S 20-30; gusty. High: 65.

Wed: Low: 55. High: 81. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy.

Thu: Low: 56. High: 79. Mostly cloudy and breezy.

Fri: Low: 65. High: 85. Partly cloudy and windy; overnight storm chance.

Sat: Low: 62. High: 80. Partly cloudy, windy; afternoon storms.

Sun: Low: 48. High: 70. Becoming mostly sunny and cooler.

