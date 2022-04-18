Council Grove police make arrest in call connected with ‘Orbeez Challenge’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Council Grove Police Department arrested a juvenile in connection with a drive-by shooting reported Saturday night. At about 8 p.m., Council Grove police said officers responded to the report of a drive-by shooting near Donnon and 11th Street. They discovered a connection with a social media challenge that’s caused headaches for departments across the country.

“After investigating, it was determined that a juvenile had fired multiple Orbeez rounds at a residence, striking a child,” Council Grove police said. “Orbeez guns are a toy gun that can fire gel bullets at a rapid rate.”

The incident in Council Grove followed a similar case in El Dorado in which police responded to a report of individuals randomly firing water beads at people from a vehicle.

“Although it may initially seem harmless since they are water beads, multiple people received welts and a small child was almost hit,” El Dorado police said in a post last week on the department’s Facebook page.

While El Dorado police didn’t directly mention “The Orbeez Challenge,” or “The Orbeez Shooting Challenge” on the social media platform, Tik Tok, the department did call it a “trend” and offered a lecture for anyone who finds it funny, “because [police aren’t] laughing and neither are the people that were involved” in the incident that happened over the weekend.

“This behavior is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” police said. “Firing any type of firearm, even a ‘fake gun’ out of a vehicle is extremely dangerous.”

Council Grove police shared a similar message after what happened Saturday night in the town.

“The Council Grove Police Department asks parents to talk with you child, especially if they own one of these toy guns, and emphasize that they can still cause injury and they must not be shot at unsuspecting people. The “Orbeez Challenge” has been trending on social media, so please make sure your children are aware of the dangers.”

Council Grove police said the Morris County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation into Saturday’s reported drive-by-shooting that involved the toy gun.

