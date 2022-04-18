Families reunite for Easter for first time in years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday is Easter, and Wichitans were out to celebrate the holiday. Some families held their Easter festivities at Riverside Park in downtown Wichita to reunite with family members for the first time in years.

Family time has been interrupted due to the pandemic, but for Rosany Ruiz, this Easter is special because she is meeting some family members for the first time.

Rosany says, “my aunt, uncle, and cousin just got here from Mexico on Friday. So, I’ve never met them, and my parents haven’t seen them in 17 years. It feels terrific to be together again finally.”

The pandemic made it difficult for some families to keep in touch.

Kim Alarcon, a relative to Rosany, says, “definitely very difficult. I mean family time it’s a very special time to spend any holiday. It doesn’t matter which one it is but a blessing to spend it with them.”

Sunday was a special day for Rosany and Kim, and their family bonded over easter egg hunts and good food. However, they said it’s not all about the Easter egg hunts and delicious food. For them, it’s all about spending time with family.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.