Advertisement

Families reunite for Easter for first time in years

Families celebrate Easter for first time in years.
Families celebrate Easter for first time in years.(KWCH)
By Joe Baker
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sunday is Easter, and Wichitans were out to celebrate the holiday. Some families held their Easter festivities at Riverside Park in downtown Wichita to reunite with family members for the first time in years.

Family time has been interrupted due to the pandemic, but for Rosany Ruiz, this Easter is special because she is meeting some family members for the first time.

Rosany says, “my aunt, uncle, and cousin just got here from Mexico on Friday. So, I’ve never met them, and my parents haven’t seen them in 17 years. It feels terrific to be together again finally.”

The pandemic made it difficult for some families to keep in touch.

Kim Alarcon, a relative to Rosany, says, “definitely very difficult. I mean family time it’s a very special time to spend any holiday. It doesn’t matter which one it is but a blessing to spend it with them.”

Sunday was a special day for Rosany and Kim, and their family bonded over easter egg hunts and good food. However, they said it’s not all about the Easter egg hunts and delicious food. For them, it’s all about spending time with family.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

hit and run mug shot suspect
Two killed in crash in N. Wichita, one man arrested
Officer involved shooting in Cowley County
Suspect identified in deadly Cowley Co. officer-involved shooting, 2 deputies released from hospital
3800 E. Roseberry
1 dead, another critical in early morning shooting
kwch logo
Missing Marion County man found dead
Fentanyl has been involved in more and more teen drug overdose deaths from 2010 to 2021, a new...
Goddard woman who lost sister to fentanyl overdose says legal change could’ve made difference

Latest News

para-athlete gives back
para-athlete gives back
STAND Rally
STAND Rally
Tax Liberty in Wichita
Tax Day nearing; many rush to meet April 18 deadline
Para-Olympian gives back to Wichita's youth
Kansas para-athlete using success to give back to local non-profit