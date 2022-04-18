Advertisement

NHL game to be played Wichita in September

The Arizona Coyotes and St. Louis Blues will face off inside INTRUST Bank Arena on Sept. 24.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - INTRUST Bank Arena and G1 Sports & Entertainment announced on Monday that an NHL hockey game will be played in Wichita later this year.

In a first for Wichita, the Arizona Coyotes will take on the St. Louis Blues in the Frozen Face Off on Sept. 24 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 22. You can find them on selectaseat.com. Presale opportunities will available for Wichita Thunder fans and INTRUST Bank Arena.

