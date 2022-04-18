NHL game to be played Wichita in September

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - INTRUST Bank Arena and G1 Sports & Entertainment announced on Monday that an NHL hockey game will be played in Wichita later this year.

In a first for Wichita, the Arizona Coyotes will take on the St. Louis Blues in the Frozen Face Off on Sept. 24 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 22. You can find them on selectaseat.com. Presale opportunities will available for Wichita Thunder fans and INTRUST Bank Arena.

Get ready Wichita! NHL hockey coming to Intrust Bank Arena in September!



Arizona Coyotes taking on the St. Louis Blues in the @G1SportsEnt Frozen Face Off!



Full story tonight on @KWCH12 pic.twitter.com/8h1QC2mGWP — Tejay Cleland (@KWCHTejay) April 18, 2022

